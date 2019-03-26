ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com)-- After moving the annual food festival to Chesterfield in 2014, the Taste of St. Louis is heading back to downtown St. Louis this year.
Starting Sept. 13-15, the 15th annual event will highlight local music, free concerts, restaurants and beverage bars at Solider Memorial Park.
In addition, the event will hold a Chef Battle Royale where eight top chefs compete head-to-head in seven categories to win the champion title.
Admission is free for the weekend food festival.
For more information on tickets, click here.
