ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Taste of St. Louis is returning to downtown this year.
The event will have 40 of the region’s best eateries on restaurant row. There will also be free concerts and a farmer’s market.
Admission to the three-day event is free.
Click here for more details about Taste of St. Louis.
