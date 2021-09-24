ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's Taste of St. Louis weekend! The event is back this year and will be held at Ballpark Village.
The free event will take place from September 24-26 at Ballpark Village and will feature food from 25 St. Louis restaurants, local DJs and a market featuring goods from local businesses.
"Each of the restaurants offers a taste or small portion of the signature dish so you can come with 20 bucks try 10 different restaurants and have a great meal and find a lot of good food right here in Ballpark Village," Chuck Justus with Taste of St. Louis said.
The event was last held in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year, the festival will help raise funds for the local chapter of St. Jude's Hospital.
Click here for more information about the event.
