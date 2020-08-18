MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Historically, Taste of Maplewood brings thousands of people to the community for food, music and shopping. But with COVID-19, things will look a bit different this year.
“It was hard to let go of the street festival with thousands of people but we had to do it and shift and pivot to a new format,” explained Jeannine Beck, the Executive Director for the Mid County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s version will be more of a DIY event lasting a full week. Participants can get a punch card and if they shop and dine at five stores and restaurants along Manchester they’ll receive a prize.
The event will kick off Wednesday, coinciding with opening night for Asador Del Sur, a new South and Latin American restaurant opening in Maplewood.
“We have been blessed to choose this community and this neighborhood of Maplewood, everyone has been so supportive,” said owner Maria Giamtortone.
They were supposed to open in April but COVID-19 threw a wrench in the plan. Now they’re still worried, but they’re hopeful customers turn out.
‘It’s been really uncertain, we still don’t know. Are we going to be ok? Is everyone going to be ok with the masks? We have to keep our staff safe, and our clients,” she explained.
The mask mandate will be in effect for the week long “festival.” Masks must be worn inside and whenever socially distancing isn’t possible.
Beck said the street won’t be shut down but they will close down the parking spots to give restaurants and guests more space to spread out.
And if you don’t want to venture out in public you can still participate by shopping at the stores online or picking up carryout. For Beck, the whole point is to just get out and support the locally owned businesses.
“If you’ve been meaning to do it, now is the time, next week could be too late,” said Beck.
