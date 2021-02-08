ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new corrections task force was announced Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, two days after a disturbance at the City Justice Center. The task force, which will be led by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, will look into complaints from the detainees at the Justice Center, and investigate how it got out of control.

Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said the disturbance began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, when inmates set fires and broke windows. A News 4 crew saw a group of inmates setting flammable items, such as sheets, on fire from the upper floor of the north side of the building and throwing them out of a broken window. Several chairs, containers, and other debris could be seen from the street. Dozens of law enforcement officers worked for hours before bringing the riot at the St. Louis City Justice Center under control shortly before 10 a.m., a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, Jacob Long, said. About 115 inmates were involved.

Edwards said more detainees were able to get out of their cells which allowed them to enter the hallways, saying he has been "very, very concerned about the lock situation."

"When the building was built, it was built with these medium security locks that have the ability to be manipulated and compromised," he added.

Meanwhile, the group "For the People STL" called for a gathering to show solidarity with those inside the Justice Center. One issue the detainees said they are concerned about are the living conditions with those who are COVID-19 positive.

"They're being punished for demanding what any of us who would be in that situation would be demanding," said Comrade Toussaint. "To not be housed in the same pod or same cell with COVID positive inmates. Jimmie Edwards is lying when he says that nobody in the St. Louis city justice system has COVID."

Edwards on Saturday dispelled claims that the disturbance took place because of COVID-19 cases. He added that there are no active COVID-19 cases at the Justice Center. Since late December, this is the third time that authorities were called to assist with a disturbance at the center.

Krewson said she wanted a report on the incident from the task force "within weeks." The members of the task force include: