Task Force reports pandemic records set Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting that more pandemic records were set Wednesday.
The Task Force combines figures from the four major health systems to compile the data. The health systems are BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
“The pandemic is winning, it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Dr. Alex Garza on Wednesday. Garza is the Task Force’s incident commander.
The data showed that new hospital admissions had increased from 176 Tuesday to 213 Wednesday, setting a new daily admissions record. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased from 168 Tuesday to 179 Wednesday, also setting a record. A record was also set for inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations with 1,114.
Of the patients hospitalized Tuesday, the Task Force said that 321 have been fully vaccinated. Across the hospital systems 151 patients were discharged Tuesday, bringing the total number of discharged patients as a result of the pandemic to 33,673.
This has been the third day in a row where the Task Force has reported setting new records with their COVID data.
Since the pandemic began, Missouri has seen a reported 853,812 positive cases. In Illinois, there have been 2,295,445 positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.