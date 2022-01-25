You have permission to edit this article.
Task force reports decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

The Saint Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Tuesday, the task force released data showing inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalization had decreased from 1236 Monday to 1194. There was also a decrease in new hospital admissions.

For the first time, models are projecting a decline in COVID-19 cases. Experts warn hospitals are still packed and could be for weeks if not months.

The task force combines figures from the area’s five major health systems.

