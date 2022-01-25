Task force reports decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Tuesday, the task force released data showing inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalization had decreased from 1236 Monday to 1194. There was also a decrease in new hospital admissions.
For the first time, models are projecting a decline in COVID-19 cases. Experts warn hospitals are still packed and could be for weeks if not months.
The task force combines figures from the area’s five major health systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.