ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Target’s car seat trade-in program is back.
Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 26 you can drop off an old car seat in designated drop-off boxes near Guest Services at most Target stores. The items dropped off will be recycled.
After dropping off a car seat, scan a code on the box to receive a coupon for 20 percent towards a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear.
Car seats can only be traded in at Target stores, however, the coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases.
Target first introduced its car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since it first began, the company said they have recycled 14.4 million pounds of car seats.
