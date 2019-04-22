ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Target’s bi-annual car seat trade-in program begins Monday.
Between April 22 and May 4, the nation’s second biggest retailer will let customers bring in an old car seat to get a 20 percent off coupon that can be used towards the price of a new car seat or other select baby gear. The company said it will accept any car seat.
Experts previously told News 4 most car seats expire after six years.
Since the car seat trade-in launched, Target reports they have recycled half a million car seats.
