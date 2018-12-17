ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With holiday accessories filling stores nationwide, Target is selling wrapping paper featuring Santa in different ethnicities.
On their website, customers can find a roll of wrapping paper with a minty background and Santa’s face in different shades of white, brown and black. Santa maintains his white beard and red hat on the wrapping paper.
More recently, some have called for an update to jolly old Saint Nick and a survey found that there are those who think Santa could benefit from a modern remodel.
20 percent of those surveyed said modern day Saint Nick has tattoos, wears skinny jeans and sneakers and uses an iPhone for selfies.
The wrapping paper is sold in a 2-pack deal with another pinkish background roll with “Fa La La La La” red text covering it.
The wrapping paper is available for purchase on Target's website and not in stores.
