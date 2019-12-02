CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Target in Chesterfield Valley will likely to remain closed until mid-December after a fire broke out Saturday, police said.
The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in the bedding department, fire officials said. Employees extinguished part of the fire before firefighters put out the rest of the blaze.
The store was evacuated and closed for the rest of Saturday. A representative from Target confirmed the store will remain close Monday since they are still reviewing and cleaning up damages.
Firefighters said they are "pretty sure the fire was intentional." Chesterfield police are taking over the investigation.
Nobody was injured.
