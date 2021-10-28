ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pier Property Group announced that a 70,000 square-foot target is part of a midtown development project set to begin this year.
The property group signed a lease with Target Corp. for the store that will be on Grand Boulevard. The development, called 'The Edwin', will also include 196 apartments.
"“We are overwhelmed with excitement to deliver this kind of tenant to Midtown," Pier Property Group Owner Michael Hamburg said in a statement. "Making this project feasible and enabling a group as meaningful as Target to be part of this area was a collaborative effort among Saint Louis University, the City of St. Louis, the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation, and the entire design team that has been working on this for several months."
The project will cost around $60 million, a statement from Pier Property Group said. The group's investment in that area of St. Louis will be more than $100 million, the statement added.
Construction for the site is set to begin in November and last about 20 months before people can start moving in to the apartments.
