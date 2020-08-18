ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues announced Tuesday that star Vladamir Tarasenko is headed back to St. Louis for a meeting with team doctors so they can evaluate his shoulder.
Tarasenko originally injured the shoulder on October 24 and had surgery, missing 61 games.
He returned in late July, but has missed three recent games, including Games 3 and 4 against Vancouver in the first round of the playoffs.
His condition is expected to be updated next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.