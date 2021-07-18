ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have released the names of players who the club has left unprotected for the upcoming expansion draft.
Under the rules, all current NHL teams can either protect three defensemen, seven forwards and a goalie, or eight skaters and one goaltender. Blues GM Doug Armstrong chose the first option, keeping 11 players.
Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko requests a trade, per sources: Why he wants out, possible destinations and more. #stlblues https://t.co/ZzSIaBunC2— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 8, 2021
Most notably on the unprotected list is star winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who has reportedly demanded a trade amid a deteriorating relationship with the organization. Because of his hefty contract, many believe it is unlikely the Seattle Kraken will select Tarasenko when the expansion draft is held on Wednesday. The full unprotected list is below:
- Sam Anas (F)
- Sammy Blais (F)
- Tyler Bozak (F)
- Kyle Clifford (F)
- Jacob de la Rose (F)
- Mike Hoffman (F)
- Tanner Kaspick (F)
- Mackenzie MacEachern (F)
- Curtis McKenzie (F)
- Austin Poganski (F)
- Zach Sanford (F)
- Jaden Schwartz (F)
- Nolan Stevens (F)
- Vladimir Tarasenko (F)
- Nathan Walker (F)
- Robert Bortuzzo (D)
- Vince Dunn (D)
- Petteri Lindbohm (D)
- Niko Mikkola (D)
- Mitch Reinke (D)
- Steven Santini (D)
- Marco Scandella (D)
- Jake Walman (D)
- Evan Fitzpatrick (G)
- Jon Gillies (G)
- Ville Husso (G)
Protected list:
- Ivan Barbashev (F)
- Jordan Kyrou (F)
- Ryan O'Reilly (F)
- David Perron (F)
- Brayden Schenn (F)
- Oskar Sundqvist (F)
- Robert Thomas (F)
- Justin Faulk (D)
- Torey Krug (D)
- Colton Parayko (D)
- Jordan Binnington (G)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.