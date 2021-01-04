Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and 'That 70s Show' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.

Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, is alive but in poor condition.

He had said that Roberts collapsed in her home and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts’ death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.

