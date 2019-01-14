SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County EMA was on the scene of a semi tanker rolled over into a ditch in Sauget Monday afternoon.
Authorities say the tanker was carrying 5,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid but the tanker seemed to be in tact. They say the tanker was leaking oil and diesel fuel.
Clean up crews and the Illinois EPA were on the scene assessing the damage.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
