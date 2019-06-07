ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A water tank set a truck on fire near Busch Stadium Friday afternoon, officials said.
According to the fire department, originally a tar kettle was believed to be burning but it was actually a water tank.
The fire quickly spread and caught a truck on fire.
"We are thankful for the St. Louis Fire Department’s quick response and are assisting with the investigation. The incident involved a contractor’s vehicle, which caught fire around 1:30 this afternoon on an enclosed surface parking lot near Broadway," said Matt Gifford, VP of Stadium Operations.
Employees did not need to evacuate the stadium.
No injuries were reported.
