LAKE OF THE OZARKS , Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 500-room lakefront resort in central Missouri is set to be renovated this spring, according to a press release.
Margaritaville Holdings and Driftwood Acquisitions & Development announced Wednesday the rebranding of Tan-Tar-A resort, which sits on the shoreline on the Lake of the Ozarks.
The resort includes a two golf courses that will feature 27-holes, a 103-slip marina, eight food and beverage venues, a full service and salon, a fitness center and plenty other sports facilities.
Renovations are set to take place and will feature a casual-luxe design. The resort will remain open during the construction.
The company plans to remodel another location in Costa Rica.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.