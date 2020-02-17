JUPITER, Fla. — The friendship between Cardinals prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore became a rivalry renewed Monday when the duo squared off for live batting practice at Cardinals spring camp on Monday.
That this well-documented bond was put to the test on the first day of full-squad workouts was hardly a coincidence. The pair wanted a crack at each other as soon as possible—and they got it Monday.
After a well-balanced bout on under the unrelenting Florida sun, I entered the Cardinals clubhouse in search of the skinny: who won the battle of the buddies?
What I found was a diplomatic Liberatore, crushing any dreams of stoking a friendly controversy.
"We're not going out there and really caring what happens," Liberatore said. "It was fun to face each other again, hadn't done it in like two years."
According to MaxPreps, the last time Liberatore squared off with Gorman in a game came when their high schools from neighboring Arizona towns did battle on April 19, 2018. Liberatore earned the win for his Mountain Ridge Mountain Lions with 5.1 innings of one-run ball over Gorman's contingent from Sandra Day O'Connor High School.
The box score lists Gorman as having gone 0-for-3 in that affair, so it seems the 20-year-old hurler entered Monday's match-up on the back fields with some historical bragging rights over the 19-year-old third baseman.
"He's a competitive pitcher and he wants to win. I want to do the same. It's always fun being able to get in the box against him," Gorman said. "He's a different pitcher now than he was back then; he's a little smarter. It's good to see him. We talk all the time about how he pitches and stuff like that."
So each side was complimentary of the other—but how interesting is that, right? You want the dirt. What was the actual tale of the tape?
Gorman started off with a solidly stroked grounder to through the right side of the infield before Liberatore got him to foul a couple pitches off the batting cage.
Gorman vs Liberatore pic.twitter.com/2zqhHV7GJM— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 17, 2020
Liberatore noted afterward the guys weren't keeping a count. If it were a boxing match, though, he'd have notched the first knockdown when he got Gorman to chase a breaking ball in the dirt.
Gorman checked his swing, but admitted he'd have rung himself up on the appeal down to the imaginary third base umpire.
"I did go," Gorman admitted. "That was a good pitch."
Libby gets him this time. Need to call down to the third base ump to confirm, but I think Gorman went around. pic.twitter.com/jtGKPvl1Fz— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 17, 2020
The face-off lasted multiple rounds, with Cardinals minor leaguers John Nogowski and Luken Baker rotating in to take their cuts. When Gorman stepped back into the box for another go at his good friend, things got a little more interesting.
Gorman took a Liberatore curve ball deep out toward right-center field. The ball stayed in the park, with Gorman quipping, "That wind's blowing in!"
To be fair, it was.
Gorman hits one in the air to center. I don't think it made it out, because Gorman quickly told Liberatore, or anyone who would listen: "That winds blowin' in."To be fair, it is. pic.twitter.com/bof0vLjnQD— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 17, 2020
"I think every ball he was hitting there against me, he blamed on the wind. So I wasn't taking him too serious," Liberatore joked. "He did track that curve ball well. I left it a little bit up and he almost made me pay for it. But hopefully it was just good enough to get away with a pop-out to right-center."
Gorman didn't use his playful line about the wind as an excuse back in the clubhouse, conceding that he didn't quite as much of the pitch as he had wanted.
"I got under it a little bit," Gorman admitted. "Definitely a pitch I should have hit. But we went back and forth, it's always fun to hit off of him."
At the end of the day, Liberatore was right to play it down the middle with his commentary—at times, he got the better of Gorman, but the left-handed batting Gorman held his own with some good swings off the southpaw pitcher.
Call it a split decision.
"For the first live BP, obviously I had a lot of adrenaline going," Liberatore said. "He put a good swing on my curve ball and just missed it. He put some good swings on other pitches, too, and I got a couple pitches in there, snuck 'em by him and I was able to get him a couple times. So I thought it was a pretty even match-up."
Either way, the winner ends up being Cardinals fans—even if they have to wait a couple years for the payoff at the big-league level.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.