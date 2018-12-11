ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in St. Charles County.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers from O’Fallon, Missouri were called to Interstate 64 near Winghaven after a head-on crash was reported involving three vehicles. Shortly after the crash was reported, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the interstate were closed.
Three people were eventually taken to hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.
All lanes of the interstate reopened around 11:45 a.m.
