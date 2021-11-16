(KMOV.com) - November 12 saw the first flakes of the season fall. As we inch closer to the winter weather season, the National Weather Service wants you to start preparing ahead of the first winter storm.
Jared Maples, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said, "You’re not only susceptible to the arctic outbreaks that spill down from Canada, but you’re also wide open to the gulf moisture and the warm humid air that sinks up from the south."
These two environments can work together to set the stage for a winter weather event.
Maples said, "Everyone goes bonkers over the winter weather because it just sets the mood for the holiday season."
Do not let the fun associated with winter precipitation overshadow the risks. This week is the annual Winter Weather Awareness Week. The first step to preparedness is making sure you have a few key items in your car.
Maples said, “Keeping an ice scraper in your car, an extra blanket, batteries, flashlight, hand warmers."
Keep spare gloves, coats, or hats in your car as well. Buying these items ahead of time will keep you from fighting the rush at stores. Plan on having non-perishable food in the house. If the power goes out, or roads are hazardous, you want easy-to-eat foods.
Roads quickly become slick during winter weather. Take it slow on the roads. A thin layer of ice or snow is enough to make the roads dangerous for cars.
Marples said, "People are initially cautious. They’ll drive slowly through the first snowfall, but as we get through the winter, they become overconfident, and start to speed up."
This overconfidence puts you and other drivers at risk.
Maples said, "Those risks could either be mitigated or completely prevented."
Winter weather watches, advisories, and warnings are issued ahead of winter storms. Familiarize yourself with the definitions. Each alert is a call to action and an opportunity to practice preparedness.
Winter Weather Watch:
- Conditions favorable for winter weather but the threat is not imminent
- Issued 12 to 48 hours in advance of a storm
Steps to take when a watch is issued
- Prepare your car and make sure you have emergency items on hand
- If you're low on food, buy a few staples
Winter Weather Advisory
- A watch may be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory when the threat is imminent.
- Indicated the winter weather will pose an inconvenience
- Issued when the snow of 3-5", sleet < 1/2", or freezing rain is expected within 12 hours
Steps to take when an advisory is issued
- Prepare your car and make sure you have emergency items on hand
- If you're low on food, buy a few staples
Winter Storm Warning
- A watch may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning when the threat is imminent.
- Indicates conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel may be difficult or dangerous.
- Issued when heavy snow, sleet, or ice accumulation is expected.
Steps to take when there's a warning
- Stay off the roads if possible, or give yourself extra time before heading out
- Stay back from snowplows
- Check and see if you have emergency items on your hands such as warm clothing, food, and flashlights.
- Keep phones charged
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.