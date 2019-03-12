WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- First graders at The College School in Webster Groves may be asking their parents to take them to the bank soon.
Not to take money out, but to put money in.
The students got a special lesson on the history of money and how we use it.
It's part of special education campaign designed by First Community Credit Union.
Bankers say the main point is to teach the value of saving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.