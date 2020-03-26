ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Take a virtual dive and go underwater with the animal care team at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
The aquarium will host the virtual dive through Facebook Live.
During the dive, you'll learn about the basics of diving with sharks, rays and other sea life at the aquarium. The divers will also talk about the equipment they use and how they work with their favorite animals.
After the event, a follow-up quiz and activity will be posted to the aquarium's Facebook page and website here.
The St. Louis Aquarium continues to host weekly Facebook Live events on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
You can also enjoy a "QuaranStream" virtual visit on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. "QuaranStreams" feature real time video from cameras at the habitats and set to soothing music.
