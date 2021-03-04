St. Louis City SC, which will begin play in the MLS in 2023, Thursday unveiled plans to build a state-of-the-art training center, a team store, a fan pavilion and team headquarters all one campus in Downtown West.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City SC, which will begin play in the MLS in 2023, Thursday unveiled plans to build a state-of-the-art training center, a team store, a fan pavilion and team headquarters all one campus in Downtown West. 

The team headquarters and training facilities will be across from the stadium south of Market Street. The fan pavilion will be in the center of it all, with a cafe and greenspaces for people to gather. The training fields will be on the other side of the pavilion, allowing fans to watch players as they practice. 

The training center, which club officials said was designed after studying the training centers of top European clubs like Manchester City and Hamburg, will offer top-end amenities like hydrotherapy facilities, a premium kitchen to ensure nutritional training, and a workout space that can be converted to indoor or outdoor. A deluxe film room and a centrally-located spacious locker room are also planned. 

The center is planned to be finished around the same time as the stadium in 2022. 

