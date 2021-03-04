St. Louis City SC, which will begin play in the MLS in 2023, Thursday unveiled plans to build a state-of-the-art training center, a team store, a fan pavilion and team headquarters all one campus in Downtown West.
Surrounding the Pavilion, visitors will find green outdoor spaces where they can gather on matchdays and beyond. Behind the pavilion fans get public views of St. Louis CITY SC’s official training fields.
St. Louis City SC is one of the few US-based teams in all professional sports with training and practice facilities adjacent to the stadium, creating a state-of-the-art sporting campus. The center includes three training fields (two natural grass, one turf), plus a keeper-specific training area.
St. Louis City SC unveils new training center, fan pavilion
The pavilion is open year-round and includes a team store, café and second-floor space open for events and conferences.
The 1st team locker room sits as the central hub to the training facility, giving players quick access to training fields, the weight/cardio room plus other health and wellness amenities.
The workout space features the latest training equipment, plus a wall of garage doors that open to quickly transform the space into an outdoor experience.
Just off the team locker room players have access to a high-level recovery center, including hot and cold tubs for hydrotherapy.
A deluxe film room that will enable staff and players to review footage and prep for upcoming matches.
Nutrition will be a core component of the performance center, as the club will offer premium kitchen/dining options to maximize player and staff health and wellness.
Lounge spaces that give players and staff places to gather, relax and connect.
The team headquarters and training facilities will be across from the stadium south of Market Street. The fan pavilion will be in the center of it all, with a cafe and greenspaces for people to gather. The training fields will be on the other side of the pavilion, allowing fans to watch players as they practice.
The training center, which club officials said was designed after studying the training centers of top European clubs like Manchester City and Hamburg, will offer top-end amenities like hydrotherapy facilities, a premium kitchen to ensure nutritional training, and a workout space that can be converted to indoor or outdoor. A deluxe film room and a centrally-located spacious locker room are also planned.
The center is planned to be finished around the same time as the stadium in 2022.
