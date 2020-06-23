ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the last several days, accusations of sexual misconduct have been made on social media against an owner and employee of multiple businesses in the Grove, a popular nightlight district in St. Louis.
In a statement released by partners, Matt Leach, Casey Colgan, and Mike Cracchiolo, they told News 4 that operations at the two bars on Manchester are closed until further notice.
“Takashima Records and Parlor do not tolerate harassment or abuse. We are fully committed to swiftly determining the legal course of action regarding the recent allegations against certain partners of our businesses. Operations at Takashima Records and Parlor are halted until further notice while we rectify this situation,” the statement read.
At this moment News 4 is not naming the individuals accused because no charges have been filed. But there is enough information for business partners to speak out.
The owner of Tower Classic Tattoo parlor in the Grove posted that one of the men is no longer employed at Tower Classic and they are working on transferring ownership away from the other man. The tattoo parlor posted a video on Instagram showing the names of the men being scraped off the door.
“Women have reached out to me personally and told me their story because they don’t feel comfortable coming forward. Women have come forward on my Facebook page,” said Helen Petty, the owner of Chop Shop salon in the Grove. “There needs to be a cultural shift and not just the abusers or predators or the people who’ve heard the rumors or the people who’ve gone in business with them or are friends with them.”
Several other businesses associated with the men also posted on social media denouncing the behavior.
Stag Beer announced they would end their partnership with Parlor.
One of the people accused on social media is a silent partner at Union Barbershop. The female owner posted on Instagram saying, “The owner and barbers of Union are great people and have been victims as well. We do not support, condone or associate with any abusers.”
News 4 reached out to St. Louis police to find out if there is any criminal investigation. At this point without more information, they could not give us any details.
Petty said there's no reason to not believe the women coming forward. Only one in four sexual assaults are reported law enforcement according to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.
News 4 has reached out to others involved and will continue to follow the developing story.
