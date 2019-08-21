BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- SWAT officers were on the scene of an incident at a Belleville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Lauren Circle for a report of a suicide around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers were told the man was alone in an apartment with a firearm and had made suicidal comments, police said.
Police said while officers heard a gunshot they were securing the perimeters of the area.
The St. Clair County Tactical team and the ILEAS Tactical team responded and attempted to negotiate with the man.
Around 7 p.m., officers entered the apartment and found the man deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.