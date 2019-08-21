BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- SWAT officers are on the scene of an incident at a Belleville apartment complex Wednesday.
The situation began around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building located off Hillsdale Lane.
It is unclear what led to the incident, but officials at the Westfield Manor Senior Apartments told News 4 police officers arrived around 2:30 and asked that they evacuate the eastern half of their building.
The evacuation affected about 30 residents, however the incident was not at the senior apartments, but at a nearby building.
News 4 is covering the situation and will update the story as more information becomes available.
