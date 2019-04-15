SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Taco Circus will move from Bevo Mill to a larger restaurant space at Southwest and Kingshighway near The Hill.
Chef Christian Ethridge opened the popular Tex-Mex spot in 2015. The new location will allow them to expand to a dining room that will hold 50 people and a patio space. Their current location only seats about a dozen people.
They will move in the former Three Flags Tavern location at 4940 Southwest Avenue.
“Everything is on display when you sit down at Taco Circus. My heritage, my influences, my artistry; they’re all here to create an environment where you just want to hang out,” said Ethridge, an Austin, TX native.
The new location will also expand the drink menu with help from mixologist Casey Colgan, of Parlor. Sean Baltzell of Tower Classic Tattoo, Union Barber Shop and Parlor will also join the team.
For lunch or late night, patrons will be fully immersed in authenticity. Happy hour and late night specials will be the norm. The Bevo Mill location will remain open until the new location is ready. They are aiming to open by late summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.