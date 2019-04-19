UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Taco Buddha will re-open Thursday, more than three months after it suffered damage in an electrical fire.
READ: Taco Buddha restaurant in University City shuts down after in-house fire
The restaurant’s office was destroyed when the fire broke out in early January.
The owner says a special thank you to the firefighters who contained the blaze to a limited area of the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.