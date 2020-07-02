Taco Bell has released it’s the "cheesiest new menu item of the year so far."
It's a flour tortilla filled with beef, rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce and reduced fat sour cream. All of it is wrapped in a warm flour tortilla "hugged by a warm layer of grilled cheese."
Available only for a limited time at participating locations and while supplies last, the grilled cheese burrito is available a la carte for $2.99 or as a part of a $5 box that comes with a crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and a medium drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.