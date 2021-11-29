ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As St. Louis City remains short on police officers, it has decided to tackle the issue of officers' mental health.

With 1,100 officers, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), is short of the 1,200 target. City Public Safety Director Dan Isom says that is why there needs to be a focus on mental wellness and care of current officers. They go through annual check-ins and can take part in an employee assistance program.

Isom says they also have a unit that focuses on the wellness of officers.

"Policing is a tough job under the best circumstances. It is challenging, it was something that I did for 25 years, so I understand the stress and the strain it puts on officers, so we really want to try to put monies into helping officers process and care for themselves," Isom said.

St. Louis, Schmitt at odds over what to do with money from wrongful conviction settlement St. Louis City and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are at odds over millions of dollars that could be spent on public safety.

Isom says the city just graduated a a class from the police academy, with enrollment in the next class also full. It comes as Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt fight over funding that could aid public safety. Schmitt is allowing the city to forgo repaying a $5,5 million debt to the state if the money is used to hire more officers.

Jones wants to use the money to hire 911 dispatchers and create more mental health resources for officers.