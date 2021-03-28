ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County distributed 1,500 tablets Sunday to older residents who have limited access to technology, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.
The distribution was held at the main St. Louis County Library on Lindbergh near Plaza Frontenac. The county used CARES Act money to purchase 1,500 GrandPad tablets. County officials say the tablets are designed to meet the needs of seniors to access technology and stay in touch with loved ones amid social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A link to the county’s COVID-19 vaccine portal is included on the tablets, county officials say.
