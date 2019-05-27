ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) Going to the boat?
On an episode of Vanity Fair's Slang School, Good Omens actors Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen taught each other well-known slang from where they grew up, St. Louis and Wales respectively.
In the video, the actors trade off teaching each other common phrases and slang. Hamm begins by teaching Sheen about "T-Ravs".
"Shorten version of toasted raviolis," Hamm said. "You take a ravioli and bread it and dip it in tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese... soo good."
Making its debut on the list as one of the well-known slang is "Farty-Far", which helped St. Louis land on the sexiest accents list. Sheen laughs as Hamm turns on his Midwest accent to explain the reference.
It wouldn't be a true St. Louis reference if they didn't ask what high school you went to, right?
The St. Louis native told Sheen that the question alone is the quickest way to identify someone from the town. Hamm also gave his high school, John Burroughs, a quick shout-out.
