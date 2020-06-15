T-mobile logo
Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

T-Mobile and other major US wireless carriers appeared to be inundated with reports of outages affecting thousands of customers, according to service tracking site Down Detector.

"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country," tweeted Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology.

This story is developing.

