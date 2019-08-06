ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A system outage has caused many Affinia Healthcare locations closed for the remainder of the week.
The healthcare provider said the only location that will remain open is the Lemp Avenue location, which will accept already established Affinia Healthcare Primary Care patients and provide urgent care services.
Those heading to the Lemp Avenue location should bring their hospital records, medication bottles and lab results.
Click here for more from Affinia Healthcare.
