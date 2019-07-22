ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The St. Louis Blues has partnered up with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for their third annual National Anthem contest.
Any St. Louisans interested in showcasing their vocals during a home game during the 2019-2020 season, whether it be a soloist or small group, now have an opportunity to perform the National Anthem.
All ages are encouraged to enter.
To be considered for an audition, performers have to submit an online video before August 16.
Finalist will be invited to an in-person audition at Powell Hall to perform in front of a panel of judges.
Former Blues Anthem singer Charles Glenn will be helping to select the potential singer alongside judges Director of the St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus Kevin McBeth, Kennedy Holmes – St. Louis native and fourth-place finisher on Season 15 of NBC’s hit show The Voice, James Bertels – a winner in the inaugural contest, and an SLSO musician.
