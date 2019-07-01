ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local restaurants are coming together to host a “Dine Out for Officer Langsdorf” Tuesday.
All Syberg’s Family of Restaurants, including Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill & Pub and Twisted Tree Steakhouse, will be donating proceeds to the fallen officer’s family from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2.
Officer Langsdorf was shot and killed while responding to a call for a man attempting to cash a bad check inside a Wellston market, according to police.
Click here for more information regarding Tuesday's fundraiser.
