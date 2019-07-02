ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Family and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to Officer Michael Langsdorf Monday.
Langsdorf was shot and killed inside a market in Wellston while responding to a call for a bad check. Law enforcement agencies across St. Louis poured into the Cathedral Basilica to mourn and remember him.
Both of the fallen officer's children, Kaleb and Olivia, delivered emotional eulogies.
Now, several area businesses are coming together to support Langsdorf's family with a dine-in event Tuesday.
READ: Hundreds gather at Cathedral Basilica to pay final respects to Ofc. Langsdorf
All nine Syberg's restaurants are hosting an event to raise money for officer's family, including Helen Fitzgerald's and Twisted Tree Steakhouse. The restaurants will be accepting donations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Proceeds will go directly to the family.
For those who can't make the dine-in event, Backstoppers and all First Community Credit Union are accepting donations to assist family members.
Click here for more information regarding Tuesday's fundraiser.
