MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (KMOV.com) -- James Timothy Norman, who owned a Sweetie Pie's restaurant in Mississippi, has been arrested on federal conspiracy charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery.
Andre Montgomery, grandson of original Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, was shot and killed near Fairground Park on March 14, 2016.
Norman has been charged with conspiracy to use a cellphone in the "commission" of a murder-for-hire that resulted in death. Charging documents say Norman took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014 and Norman was the sole beneficiary.
Terica Ellis is also being charged in the conspiracy. Norman is accused of coordinating with Ellis using burner phones for the killing.
In 2016, Andre's grandmother told News 4 that "someone called my grandson on his cell phone when he was in the recording studio. He went outside, then someone shot him five times. They got his phone! Can't they trace his phone?"
According to charging documents, Ellis and Norman both traveled to St. Louis and were there on March 14, 2016. Ellis told Andre she was coming to the city and eventually learned where Andre was. Once she knew that information, federal agents said Ellis called Norman.
Around 8 p.m. Andre Montgomery was shot and killed. Charging documents said Ellis' phone put her in the area of the shooting at the same time. After the shooting, federal agents said Ellis and Norman left St. Louis and headed to Memphis, Tennessee.
On March 21, 2016, Norman contacted the insurance company about collecting the life insurance.
Norman is in custody in Mississippi on a charge of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in commission of murder-for-hire resulting in death. Ellis faces the same charge.
