SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The newborn daughter of a firefighter killed in a car crash was part of a sweet tribute being photographed in her father’s gear and with his fellow Swansea firefighters.
Little Brett Grace Korves, born on Dec. 12, is named after her father Brett. He was killed in a car crash in April 2019 in St. Louis County. Brett, 30, was a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department.
Just weeks after his death, Brett’s wife Alex found out she was pregnant. The couple has another child, Brock who is 2.
Sugarfoot Photography did the session for free.
“Every year I ask my clients to nominate someone deserving of a free session,” Samantha Kallal said. “This year, I had read a story about Brett and Alex Korves and my heart broke for Alex. My photography studio is around the corner from the Swansea Fire Station, and every time I drove by it, I thought of her.”
The firefighter hold Brett Grace is her grandfather, Jack Korves.
“Brett’s father Jack is the one holding her in the images which I thought was so special,” Kallal said. “As we did the first shot, the sun peeked out and it really felt like Brett was watching over them all.”
Big brother Brock is holding Brett Grace on the back of a fire truck. Kallal made it a point to say that Mom was in the photo supporting them but was later edited out to show just the two children.
“At the end of the day, the goal was to show love to a mother who could use the love and support of their community,” Kallal said.
The family has created an Brett's First Responders giving back to St. Louis Crisis Nursery in hopes of carrying on Brett's legacy.
