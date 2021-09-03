CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday marks a very special sweet sixteen for a very unique Missouri resident. The Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating their two-headed snake!
Experts say the female snake has beaten all odds living to this age. She lives at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Center, and they're hosting a sweet sixteen party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, including a meet and greet with the twins.
