ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County are responding to the location of a domestic dispute where a SWAT team has been called to assist.
According to police, a domestic dispute occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Mark Twain mobile home park in O’Fallon, Mo.
Police tell News 4 they spotted one person with a gun near a residence and the caller left the scene of the incident.
Police confirm there is no standoff.
A SWAT team has been sent to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.