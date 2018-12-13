WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- SWAT officers are outside a Wildwood home attempting to negotiate with a suicidal subject who barricaded themselves in their home.
The officers have been on scene, in the 300 block of Hunters Spur, since noon.
It is unclear what led to the standoff or if anyone has been injured.
News 4 is on the scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
