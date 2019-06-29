CEDAR HILL, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County are asking residents to take shelter as officials search for a gunman on the loose in Cedar Hill.
According to Sheriff Dave Marshak, it is unknown if the gunman is on foot or inside a nearby home in the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek. SWAT is heading towards the scene, officials tweeted.
Officials told News 4 that deputies responded to the area after a report of shots fired.
Limited information leading up to the incident has been released.
It is unknown if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
