CEDAR HILL, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County have ended an hour-long manhunt for a gunman that was on the loose near Cedar Hill. 

Deputies responded after a report of shots fired near the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek, according to officials.

Just before 10 a.m., Sheriff Dave Marshak confirmed one female died following the incident near a burning house. Police said the woman is the neighbor of the gunman and was found dead next to her house which was fully engulfed in flames. 

Marshak said the incident seems to be the result of an ongoing neighbor property line dispute. 

As of 11:30 a.m., police said the gunman was found dead by the Jefferson County's SWAT team in a wooded area. Police said the gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

