CEDAR HILL, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County have ended an hour-long manhunt for a gunman that was on the loose near Cedar Hill.
Deputies responded after a report of shots fired near the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek, according to officials.
Just before 10 a.m., Sheriff Dave Marshak confirmed one female died following the incident near a burning house. Police said the woman is the neighbor of the gunman and was found dead next to her house which was fully engulfed in flames.
Marshak said the incident seems to be the result of an ongoing neighbor property line dispute.
As of 11:30 a.m., police said the gunman was found dead by the Jefferson County's SWAT team in a wooded area. Police said the gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.