ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A standoff between police and a suspect is underway in north St. Louis.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call for a “burglar in the building” after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the 4800 block of Bessie.
Police said they received preliminary information that the suspect was possibly armed. The home was evacuated, and as of 8 a.m. the suspect is believed to be the only person inside.
The incident is not believed to be random but domestic in nature, according to police.
Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team are on the scene.
News 4 has crews heading to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
