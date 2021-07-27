ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 51-year-old Metro East woman was killed in a crash in St. Clair County.
Just 4:30 p.m. Monday, Edith Holmes, 51, of Swansea, Illinois, was driving a Ford Flex on westbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 3.2 when she veered off the roadway. Illinois State Police said she struck a concrete pole of an intersection exit sign. She was pronounced dead when officials arrived.
No additional information has been released.
