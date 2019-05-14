SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A missing 79-year-old man with dementia has been found safe.
Police said Michael J. Ready was last seen at his Swansea, Illinois, home around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Later in the evening, Swansea police said Ready had been found in Canton, Illinois and was doing well.
