SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East are now saying there was no truth to a reported abduction attempt Tuesday afternoon.
The girl told Swansea police that a man jumped out of a van and chased her into her home in the 200 block of Fournie Drive in the Castle Acres subdivision around 4 p.m. The man ran off before officers arrived and a second man was reportedly inside a white van.
Wednesday, police said the report was false. They came to their conclusion after reviewing video, talking to witnesses and re-interviewing the alleged victim.
No other information has been released.
